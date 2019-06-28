1961 Porsche 356 B 1600 Cabriolet

I cant say I have ever seen this color combo — look at that interior! — but this lovely example of the car that eventually evolves into a 911.

The 356 were woefully light on power; 60 bhp, from a 1,582 cc four-cylinder engine and a four-speed transmission does not make for a speed demon.

The Porsche 356 Cabriolet was a luxury sports car in its day, it was price at $4,103 new, and kind of small. But it could cruise at 95 mph all day, with comfortable seats and thick padded top and a simple, functional instrument cluster.

This one sold at auction for $176,000 — from the 1961 purchase price, thats an annual return of 6.82% — before insurance, repairs, and what looks like a 100k restoration.

I was never a Porsche guy, but I have learned to appreciate the simple beauty of these cars, especially on a lovely summer day for some top down cruising.



Source: RM Sotheby’s



