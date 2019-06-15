10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The bankers that define the decades: Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase (Euro Money)

• The I in We: How did WeWork’s Adam Neumann turn office space with “community” into a $47 billion company? Not by sharing. (New York Magazine)

• ‘A Horrifying Reality’: An Oral History of Coming Out on Wall Street (Institutional Investor)

• The World Is Choking on Digital Pollution: Society figured out how to manage the waste produced by the Industrial Revolution. We must do the same thing with the Internet today. (Washington Monthly)

• America’s rural radio stations are vanishing – and taking the country’s soul with them: At a time when local newspapers are disappearing, the loss of a radio station leaves a community with another cultural and informational gap (The Guardian)

• Mike Tyson Smokes the Toad: What do you do when you hear that Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in the middle of the California desert? You go investigate. What we found was far more surreal than anyone could have imagined. (GQ)

• The Truth Behind Trump Tower Moscow: How Trump Risked Everything For A (Relatively) Tiny Deal (Forbes)

• How the Cosby Story Finally Went Viral — And Why It Took So Long (Longreads)

• The Day the Music Burned: It was the biggest disaster in the history of the music business — and almost nobody knew. This is the story of the 2008 Universal fire (New York Times)

• The King Maker: Why Rich Paul Will Own the NBA Summer (Sports Illustrated)

