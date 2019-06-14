Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 6.14.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 14th, 2019

Positives:

1. MBA mortgage apps rose 10.0% w/o/w, greater than previous decrease of 2.0%. 2. MBA mortgage refinance apps rose 47.0% w/o/w, greater than previous 6.0% increase. 3. Job openings came in at 7.449M for April, higher than the expected 7.400M. 4. Industrial production rose 0.4% m/o/m, greater than the expected increase of 0.2%. 5. Business inventories rose 0.5%, meeting the higher end of expectations. 6. PPI-FD rose 0.1% m/o/m, meeting expectations.

Negatives:

1. Jobless claims rose 3k w/o/w from 219k to 222k.

2. CPI rose 0.1% m/o/m, lower than the previous increase of 0.3%.

3. Import prices fell 0.3% and exports prices fell 0.2% w/o/w, both lower than the previous increase of 0.1% for each.

4. Retail sales rose 5.0% m/o/m, missing the expected increase of 7.0%.

5. Consumer sentiment came in at 97.9 for May, lower than the expected 98.4.

6. Same store sales rose 5.0% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase of 5.8%.