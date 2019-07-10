10 Friday AM Reads

A Programming Note: Starting next week, Ritholtz’s Reads will have a new home at The Big Picture. In order to continue to receive your morning train reads every day in your inbox, please sign up for the reads-only mailing list here.

My end of week morning train reads:

• Nomads travel to America’s Walmarts to stock Amazon’s shelves (The Verge)

• Research: Index-Fund Firms Gain Power, but Fall Short in Stewardship (Wall Street Journal)

• Classic Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Ferrari Models Are Losing Steam: You can’t sell an old man’s car to a young man (Bloomberg)

• The Private Equity Funds Selling for More Than They’re Worth (Institutional Investor) `

• Good Information Alone Won’t Drive Financial Well-Being (UCLA Anderson Review)

• Forget robo-taxis: it’s e-bikes that are reshaping urban transport (Financial Times)

• How “stalkerware” apps are letting abusive partners spy on their victims (MIT Technology Review)

• Raising the American Weakling (Nautilus)

• The Universe Speaks in Numbers review – should we believe in a ‘theory of everything’? (The Guardian)

• The 2019 MLB Moneyball Report: Without salary caps and league parity, MLB is the professional sport most closely resembling a free market where, in theory, you get what you pay for. (Worth)

Investor behavior: do people have control of their personal finances?



Source: Schorders via Mike Batnick

