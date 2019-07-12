1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

The Roadster version of the famed gull wing coupe was introduced at the 1957 Geneva Motor Show. At $11,000, it was was more expensive than the outgoing coupe (!) and it benefited from a host of upgrades.

A tubular frame, fully-independent suspension and

The fuel-injected version of Mercedes-Benz’s straight-six engine made 240 hp through a four speed manual transmission. Its top speed of 140-155 mph — making it one of the fastest production cars during its era.

The convertible version of the 300 SL continues to age gracefully, getting lovelier with passing years. The shape and lines were lovely, the shark gills on its flanks gave it a sporting posture, with brows over the fenders, a low swoop to the trunk, and body colored rim covers completed the elegant looks of this. The interior is also very nice, with 2 bucket seats (but no package shelf found in later SLs); An optional hardtop was useful in winter months.

New, the retail price was $10,950, plus $178 for the optional hardtop.

I took a pass on a rusted out version 190 SL, the cheaper but underpowered sibling, which at $30k seemed like a lot of money for a project car that would take years and tens of thousands of dollars to rehabilitate.

Today, the 300 SLs regularly go for 7 figures plus.

Source: Classic Driver