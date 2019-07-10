10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Stan Smith: The Man Who Became A Shoe (Esquire)

• The Logic Behind the Bonds That Eat Your Money (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• ‘There’s No Better Time to Be an Active Manager’ (Institutional Investor)

• Are Europe’s tech unicorns really ‘worth’ all those billions? (Financial Times Alphaville)

• Why one billionaire is calling out Silicon Valley’s favorite philanthropic loophole (Vox)

• If Demographics Are Destiny, Expect 15 More Years for the Bull Market (Barron’s)

• UBS Whistle-Blower Hunts Trillions Hidden in Treasure Islands (Bloomberg)

• Why crafty Internet trolls in the Philippines may be coming to a website near you: Once known as a call-center hub, the Philippines is now a clearinghouse for social media deception. And it’s going global. (Washington Post)

• Why Are Pop Songs Sung So Quickly These Days? (GQ)

• Pizza Quest: A Cross-Country Guide to America’s Best Pies (Wall Street Journal)