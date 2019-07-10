10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:
• Stan Smith: The Man Who Became A Shoe (Esquire)
• The Logic Behind the Bonds That Eat Your Money (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• ‘There’s No Better Time to Be an Active Manager’ (Institutional Investor)
• Are Europe’s tech unicorns really ‘worth’ all those billions? (Financial Times Alphaville)
• Why one billionaire is calling out Silicon Valley’s favorite philanthropic loophole (Vox)
• If Demographics Are Destiny, Expect 15 More Years for the Bull Market (Barron’s)
• UBS Whistle-Blower Hunts Trillions Hidden in Treasure Islands (Bloomberg)
• Why crafty Internet trolls in the Philippines may be coming to a website near you: Once known as a call-center hub, the Philippines is now a clearinghouse for social media deception. And it’s going global. (Washington Post)
• Why Are Pop Songs Sung So Quickly These Days? (GQ)
• Pizza Quest: A Cross-Country Guide to America’s Best Pies (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this coming weekend with Nathan Sheets, chief economist and head of global macroeconomic research at PGIM Fixed Income, one of the world’s largest global fixed-income managers.
Is the dollar overvalued?
Source: Gavekal via Wall Street Journal