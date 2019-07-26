2020 Chevy C8 Corvette

I was never much of a Corvette guy. Sure, the 1963 split rear window is gorgeous, and lots of the 60’s ‘Vettes are lovely cars. But I never considered actually owning one.

Until now.

The 2020 Chevrolet Stingray is a mid-engine, rear drive U.S. built super car. Powered by a 6.2L V-8 engine, its the only naturally aspirated (no turbos) car in this segment. The LT2 small block produces 495 horsepower (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque in a car that weighs only 3366 pounds (see full stats here). That means this thing is going to be fast.

After a dear friend unexpectedly passed away, I had a “life is short, what am I waiting for” moment. I looked at the C7 version of the 2017 Vette. The entry-level I test drove felt like a cheaply made Camaro, and I ended up going in a different direction, picking up a 3-year old, off lease Bimmer.

This new car does not appear to suffer from the same build quality issues. The entry level model 2020 Stingray will cost somewhere in the $58,000 range and appears to be very high quality. If you want to step up to a bigger engine, performance/track package, or higher end leather seating, GM will let buyers push their price tags to over $100k.

Still, I cannot help but think the basic Stingray at under $60k is a steal. A mid-engine, 500HP beast that just might be the best looking car from General Motors of the modern era.

I could easily imagine getting one . . .

Video



