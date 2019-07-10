10 Thursday AM Reads

My Mueller-free morning train reads:

• The 101 people, ideas and things changing how we work today (BBC)

• Why the Index Effect Is Now Ineffectual (Chief Investment Officer) see also Disruptive ETFs Face a Disruption Themselves (Bloomberg)

• They said you could leave electric scooters anywhere — then the repo men struck back (The Verge)

• How Charlotte Became the South’s Capital of Capital (Fortune)

• A Bull Market For Wonks (Businessweek)

• Mexican Beetlemania outlives demise of the Love Bug (Financial Times)

• One giant … lie? Why so many people still think the moon landings were faked (The Guardian)

• When the Safety Net Pays for Itself: A new study finds government programs for adults often lead to more government spending, but programs for low-income children return taxpayer dollars over time. (Wall Street Journal) see also Verdict Is In: Food Stamps Put Poor Kids on Path to Success (Bloomberg)

• Millions of people eat octopus- here’s why we shouldn’t. (World Economic Forum)

• How Scorned Women Caught L.A.’s ‘Dine-and-Dash Dater’ (Daily Beast)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this coming weekend with Nathan Sheets, chief economist and head of global macroeconomic research at PGIM Fixed Income, one of the world’s largest global fixed-income managers.

Tax Cuts for the Affluent, More Taxes for Everyone Else



Source: New York Times