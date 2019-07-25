Your Chances of Dying

It’s the summer, and so we see the usual uptick in coverage of shark attacks and other relatively rare events is in the news. This is one of our favorite topics, especially how disproportionate the coverage can be. This contributes to people forming a model of the world that is wildly inaccurate, with a lack of proportionality, and an over-emphasis on recent, emotional events.

Instead of the usual media panic, via Teton Gravity Research comes a more sober analysis of mortality statistics. I have not vetted each data point (Some are confusing), but I am curious if any of the data heads can explain/disprove this approach. (Thanks, Pat!)

click for complete graphic



Source: Teton Gravity Research

See also Deaths and Mortality and Sports Injury Statistics.