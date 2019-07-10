10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• GrubHub is buying up thousands of restaurant web addresses. That means Mom and Pop can’t own their slice of the internet (New Food Economy) see also Subway Got Too Big. Franchisees Paid a Price. (New York Times)

• Memes Are the New Pop Stars: How TikTok Became the Future of the Music Industry (The Ringer) see also Everything’s Flopping, and No One Is Happy (The Ringer)

• The death of the sidewalk (Washington Post)

• In an astonishing turn, George Soros and Charles Koch team up to end US ‘forever war’ policy (Boston Globe)

• Your student loan servicers — Navient, Nelnet, and FedLoan — pay big bucks to CEOs and lobbyists (Philadelphia Inquirer) see also So You Want to Buy Your Kid Into College (Bloomberg Businessweek)