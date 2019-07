Source: Visual Capitalist

The data on wealth inequality continues to surprise: Less than 1% of the world’s adult population occupies the $1M+ wealth range. This group collectively controls 46% of the world’s wealth, valued at approximately $129 trillion.

At the other end of the scale, 70% of world’s adult population fall into the sub-$10K wealth band. 70% of global population control a mere 2.7% of the world’s wealth.