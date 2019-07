French startup Glowee is rethinking lighting by harnessing ‘bioluminescence’ – light produced by living organisms, like jellyfish or fireflies. With lighting accounting for up to 30% of global electricity consumption, CEO and founder Sandra Rey has been looking to nature to inspire how biological lighting systems might help humans use energy better.

Could the Light of the Future Come From the Sea?



Source: Bloomberg

