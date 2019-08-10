10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The Retail Reckoning Has Only Just Begun (Barron’s)

• It’s time to get rid of the lottery (The Outline)

• How the Beyond Meat Sausage Is Made (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Parents Are Giving Up Custody of Their Kids to Get Need-Based College Financial Aid (ProPublica)

• The business of sleep (GQ)

• Capitalism gone wrong: how big pharma created America’s opioid carnage (The Guardian) see also How an epic legal battle brought a secret drug database to light (Washington Post)

• How Piers Morgan Became the Most Divisive Man in British Media: The ‘Good Morning Britain’ host has spent decades cultivating the persona that makes him a one-man clickbait machine. (Vice)

• Meet The Right-Wing Consultant Who Goes From State To State Slashing Budgets (Talking Points Memo)

• Will the Millennials Save Playboy? The Hefners are gone, and so is the magazine’s short-lived ban on nudity — as well as virtually anyone on the staff over 35. (New York Times)

• Driven to the end Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin could do it all. Until it all became too much. (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners, with $24 billion in AUM. Jain was 2012 Morningstar International Manager of the Year.

China Buying More U.S. Farm Goods Is a Dead End



Source: Bloomberg