MIB: Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners

This week, we speak with Rajiv Jain, Founder and CIO of GQG Partners. The firm started 3 years ago, and has $24 billion in assets under management. Jain was the 2012 Morningstar International Manager of the Year. Previously, he served as a Co-CEO and CIO at Vontobel Asset Management.

Jain discusses some of the details of his methodology: he uses both a top down macro view to focus on geographies, and then a bottoms up approach when selecting individual stocks from within those regions. Further, he explains why bonds of international stocks are a great tell for equities. Perhaps most intriguing, he notes that some adaptation is required to adjust to the local politics of each different country.

Jain explains why India is is single biggest holding in his portfolio, and why he recently flipped bullish on Russia after spending 20 years as a Russia Bear. He notes that being an international investor has made him a much better U.S. investor, a statement supported by his outperformance in US funds.

His favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

Rajiv Jain Favorite Books

Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings by Philip A. Fisher



The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America compiled by Lawrence A. Cunningham



Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by Annie Duke



The Art of Happiness, 10th Anniversary Edition: A Handbook for Living by Dalai Lama



Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life by Rory Sutherland



Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World–and Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling

