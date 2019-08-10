10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• WeWTF (Scott Galloway)

• Men who do not work during their prime years: What do the National Longitudinal Surveys of Youth data reveal? (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

• The Great Western Public Land Robbery: Trump’s pick to be the steward of America’s public lands doesn’t believe in public lands. (New York Times)

• Separated by the foster care system, a camp in the Colorado mountains is reuniting siblings (Colorado Sun)

• The poignant but complicated friendship of Joe Biden and Barack Obama: Biden is running for president partly based on their relationship. What was it really like? (Washington Post)

• The State With the Highest Suicide Rate Desperately Needs Shrinks: There’s only one psychiatrist in all of eastern Montana (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The 1619 Project: The 1619 Project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. (New York Times)

• The Case That Made an Ex-ICE Attorney Realize the Government Was Relying on False “Evidence” Against Migrants (ProPublica)

• The Memo: Suburbs spell trouble for Trump (The Hill) but see McConnell, Eyeing Legacy, Turns Senate Into Machine for Conservative Judges (Bloomberg)

• Taylor & Kanye: How two superstars, four words and 15 seconds of TV influenced a decade of pop culture (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Josh Wolfe, co-founder and managing partner of Lux Capital. The venture firm was set up to support scientists and entrepreneurs who pursue unconventional solutions to the most challenging problems of our time.

More Democrats have endorsed than Republicans in 2016



Source: FiveThirtyEight