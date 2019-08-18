The Dow Drops

This is what happens when you put an amateur behind the wheel.

Government is a professional job, and Hillary Clinton was demonized by the right for thirty years to the point where she could not win the election.

Oh, don’t tell me how she won the popular vote, don’t even tell me about Russian intervention, the truth is she lost. Democrats play by the rules, Republicans know that rules should be broken. And for all you on the straight and narrow, ever notice that the tech titans, almost all Democrats, break the rules on a consistent basis? Wasn’t that the mantra of Facebook, “move fast and break things”? And today’s paper says that Facebook was transcribing audio, it hired outside people to do it…didn’t anybody know this was wrong? That’s like saying if I hire someone else to kill my wife, it’s not my fault. The techies play offense, and then apologize when they get caught crossing the line.

The Republicans define the game.

Forget the Trump base COMPLETELY!

I just checked the Fox News homepage, you’ve got to scroll way down to see the stock market’s drop, it’s amidst a ton of links at the bottom. You know what the second story is, after the shootings in Philadelphia? AOC! That’s like reporting sports scores when an atomic bomb has dropped. Talk about misinformation…

You cannot argue with people operating on different facts, different spin. And no one likes to admit they’ve been duped, they’ll do anything not to appear a dummy, so good luck trying to change their mind.

This has been going on far too long. The Democrats play by Republican rules.

Yup, the Republicans say the economy is too strong for Trump to lose. The Republicans say Pocahontas has no chance. The Republicans say corporate health care is great. The Republicans say they’re keeping government out of people’s pocketbooks when the truth is it’s all a ruse to give cash to the rich.

So what do the Democrats do about it? PLAY DEFENSE! And anybody will tell you you can’t score unless you play offense.

But the Democrats are afraid, that they might piss off one potential voter based on hearsay that is not validated, and false polls.

Do not trust statistics always trust your gut. The most successful businessman of our era did no market research. That’s right, Steve Jobs. No, not Jack Welch, HE COOKED THE BOOKS! Welch leaves and GE craters. Jobs dies and so far the company has run for EIGHT YEARS on his past innovations.

But NO, in politics you’ve got to go by the data.

Never forget, the data will tell you where you’ve been, but not where you’re going.

Hell, the Democrats can’t even get their agenda right.

Let’s make it simple:

1. Welfare. No one should starve, everyone should have a roof over their head. It’s a right. Ignore the claims on the right about welfare mothers with flat screens and Benzes. That’s like the Republicans going on about voter fraud…IT DOESN’T EXIST, except for maybe tiny exceptions. Democrats should own this issue, but they’re too afraid of pissing off the people benefiting from the government. That’s right, the Democrats should have a website where they show where federal money goes, and who is dependent on federal programs. It’s a well-established fact that people vote against their interests, BECAUSE THEY DON’T KNOW! 2. Health care. No one should be afraid to go to the hospital, no one should go bankrupt or die because they can’t afford to get health care. Stop arguing over the details. It works in many countries already. But no, the Democrats are afraid the CD buyers will be pissed if we talk about streaming. There’s no upside to appealing to the past. 3. Gun rights. Call it safety. People want to feel safe. 4. Climate change. Even the “Wall Street Journal” wrote that Gen Z is all about climate change and for that reason they might not vote for Trump. But the Democrats ignore this constituency, with the trope that the young don’t vote, and appeal to oldsters who don’t want to lose ground. Everything’s got to be incremental. THIS IS THE OPPOSITE OF HOW TRUMP GOT ELECTED!

That’s it. Let’s not argue over the details, let’s argue over the CONCEPTS!

And forget about the gotcha Republicans. Anybody, and I mean ANYBODY, with a public face who writes anything negative about the right is inundated with the Republicans’ minions working the refs. And you know why they work the refs? SO YOU’LL BE AFRAID TO SPEAK UP NEXT TIME! Talk about a chilling effect.

And under the guise of freedom, the right restricts abortions and tells us how to live.

And the Democrats just complain.

The youth don’t vote because the Democrats don’t appeal to them.

You never coast to victory. You usually lose.

Sure, you need a team leader to keep the troops in line. But Pelosi doesn’t understand it’s a new game. She kept impeachment down and then Mueller was a misfire and NOW the Democrats are talking about impeachment? That’s like getting ready for overtime when the winning team and the fans have already left the building.

The Democrats couldn’t even make the last election about the Supreme Court! That’s how bad they are at getting their message across.

The people are on the left’s side. But they’ve got to feel they’re not ignored and that there is a leader. But as soon as we find a leader, the Democrats and the media say they’re not fit, they can’t win, that we’ve got to rely on an aged gaffer who wants to return us to a past that wasn’t that good to begin with. Yup, let’s go back to the Obama era before Netflix streaming. Let’s go back to Perry Como. The past is history, you’ve got to prepare for the future!

So all the talk during the last election was about having Trump’s hand on the nuclear button, when the truth is the biggest problem was having Trump’s hand on the economy.

Of course he blew it up. China and Germany are faltering because of his tariffs.

And if you think the U.S. is not paying, just wait for the price of next year’s iPhones, wait until farmers go bankrupt. All because this guy who’s in power thinks international relations is a school fight where a bully can prevail.

We live in a global village. All our corporations are international. We can not secede from the world. Nationalism is a hoax. Netflix thrives on making programs for foreign countries, but in the U.S. we must close our borders.

But, the Democrats can’t get their message across and are all about “compromise” when Trump ignored his advisors and instituted new tariffs.

This is the fight of our lives. For climate change, if nothing else.

As for electric cars… The Republicans want to put Tesla out of business by cutting the tax break and China is throwing money at a hundred electric car companies. So, by closing our doors and keeping the old people happy we’re not only going to pollute our air, ultimately we’re gonna be beholden to China for our automobiles.

And since we’re refusing to give South Asians visas, they’re staying home and innovating there.

Once again, this is not for Trump’s base, IGNORE THEM! This is for Democrats and those who used to be. We’ve got to make our case. Which must be progressive… That’s how we got into this mess. Bill Clinton cutting welfare and Obama trying to appease Republicans who wouldn’t budge. We refuse to accept the baton, we’d rather complain.

I thought America was the land of DOERS!