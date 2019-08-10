10 Thursday Reads

My morning train reads:

• Investing in Fine Art the Securitized Way (Wealth Management)

• Buffett’s Been Quiet, But His Philosophy Still Speaks Volumes (Bloomberg)

• Hulbert: What’s going on with interest rates? (Marketwatch)

• Can Steve Schwarzman Be Replicated? Private equity “beta” can be replicated by quants for a fraction of the costs. But will investors sign on? (Institutional Investor)

• Damodaran: From Shareholder wealth to Stakeholder interests: CEO Capitulation or Empty Doublespeak? (Musings on Markets)

• 2020 Porsche Taycan EV Review: We Drive the Tesla Fighter! (Automobile)

• Game Changer? Challenge to Pension Plan Could Bring More Lawsuits (Chief Investment Officer)

• Amazon Isn’t Looming as an Automatic World Conqueror (Bloomberg) see also The Missing Piece of Amazon’s New York Debacle: It Kept a Burn Book (Wall Street Journal)

• Andrew Luck retired young, and was hailed for his courage. Barry Sanders was called a quitter. (Washington Post)

• Listen: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Playing ‘Lovable Assholes,’ and Tony Hale on That ‘Veep’ Finale Gut Punch (Variety)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

U.S. Recession Signals Go Beyond Treasury-Yield Inversion



Source: Dave Wilson

