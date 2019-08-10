10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Why No One Wants to Talk About the Booming Economy (The Atlantic) but see Trump May Have Made Himself the Recession’s Scapegoat (Bloomberg)

• A Decade Later, How Has Andreessen Horowitz Changed Silicon Valley? (Worth)

• Family offices are diving into new markets (Financial Times)

• Yelp is Screwing Over Restaurants By Quietly Replacing Their Phone Numbers (Vice)

• How renting could affect your health (World Economic Forum)

• Why We Hate Taxes, and Why Some People Want Us To (Behavioral Scientist)

• More and deadlier: Mass shooting trends in America (Washington Post) see also Republicans Fear ‘Extinction in the Suburbs’ Over Gun Control (Bloomberg)

• How much warmer is your city? (BBC News)

• 30 to 50 feral hogs, explained (Vox)

• How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise. (Washington Post)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

The Booming, Ethically Dubious Business of Food Delivery



Source: The Atlantic