MIB: Understand Global Investing To Be a Better U.S. Investor

If you want to become a better investor of U.S. stocks, it helps to understand overseas equities. So says Rajiv Jain, founder and CIO of GQG Partners, a 3-year old firm that now manages $24 billion in assets.

In our Masters in Business interview, the 2012 Morningstar International Manager of the Year notes that being an international investor has made him a much better U.S. investor, a statement supported by his track record in U.S. funds. He explains why international investing demands a top down macro view to focus on geographies, married to a bottoms up approach when selecting individual stocks from within those regions.

India has become his single biggest portfolio holding. After spending 20 years as a bear on Russia equities, he describes why he recently flipped bullish. Jain also explains why bonds of international stocks are always a “great tell” for equities. Perhaps most challenging he describe the varied adaptations that are required to adjust to the local politics and variables of each different country.

His favorite books are here; A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

