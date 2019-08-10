10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Pension World Reels From ‘Financial Vandalism’ of Falling Yields (Bloomberg) see also The Danger of Plunging Interest Rates and Delayed Buying (Businessweek)

• Insiders are selling stock like it’s 2007 (CNN)

• Omnibot: This Little Black Box Does Heavy Lifting for Wall Street (Wall Street Journal)

• Talking Rates in the Maine Woods With Economists Over Good Wine (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Long Island Home Flippers Sell to Each Other in Red-Hot Market (Bloomberg)

• Mysterious Vaping Lung Injuries May Have Flown Under Regulatory Radar (Kaiser Health News)

• Uber And Lyft Take A Lot More From Drivers Than They Say (Jalopnik)

• I Visited 47 Sites. Hundreds of Trackers Followed Me. (New York Times)

• A scathing new Pentagon report blames Trump for the return of ISIS in Syria and Iraq (Business Insider)

• Eddie Murphy hosting SNL, the show he helped saved (Washington Post)