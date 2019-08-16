Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.16.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 16th, 2019

Positives:

1. Home mortgage refinance apps rose 37.0% w/o/w, above previous increase of 12.0%.

2. Import and export prices both rose 2.0% in m/o/m, above the expected 1.0% decrease.

3. Housing market index rose 1 point in August from 65 to 66.

4. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.2%.

5. Retail sales rose 0.7% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3%.

6. Empire State Mfg Survey came in at 4.8, above the expected 2.5.

7. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose from 103.3 to 104.7 m/o/m.

Negatives:

1. Jobless claims rose 9k w/o/w from 211k to 220k.

2. Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey came in at 16.8, below previous 21.8.

3. Non-farm productivity rose 2.3% q/o/q, below the previous increase of 3.5%.

4. Industrial production fell 0.2%, below the expected increase of 0.1%.

5. Same store sales rose 4.4% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase of 5.1%

Thanks, Matt~!