Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 8.30.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 30th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets rally on cooling trade war tweets, as hope springs eternal;

2. GDP came in at 2.0% for Q2, meeting expectations.

3. Consumer spending rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.5%.

4. New orders for durable goods rose 2.1% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 1.2%.

5. Retail inventories rose 0.8% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 0.3%.

6. Same store sales rose 5.70% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.90%

7. Consumer confidence came in at 135.1 in August, above the expected 130.0.