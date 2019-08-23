Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 8.23.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 23rd 2019

Positives:

1. FOMC meeting in Jackson Hole seems to be progressing well

2. Index of leading economic indicators rose 0.5% in August, above the expected 0.2%

3. E-Commerce retail sales rose 4.2% q/o/q, higher than the previous increase of 3.6%.

4. Existing home sales came in at 5.420M for July, above the expected 5.385M.

5. Same store sales rose 4.9% w/o/w, higher than the previous increase of 4.4%.