Overstock Saga Ends With a Whimper . . .

I never went looking for a fight with Overstock. Its not what I cover, and its weird collection of oddball employees, sycophants and various, assorted asshats holds no lure for me.

In the mid aughts, I was writing about real estate and derivatives and (de)regulation and silly investor errors. Eventually, I began documenting the fallout from financial crisis, and those writings morphed into a book. I would end up short Lehman Brothers, AIG, CIT and others as it all fell apart. I happily debated the legitimate issue of the role of short sellers in the marketplace (see this and this).

I was not that interested in writing about specific companies: first, it creates a compliance headache for me, and second, I have little interest in the minutia or day-to-day operational issues of companies. The blog is called the Big Picture for a reason.

Besides, OSTK was not especially relevant — a 3rd tier online retailer operating in the shadows of giants like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, etc. They did less business online than Sears, for crying out loud.

But publicly-traded companies must expect some degree of scrutiny from financial journalists and analysts that do cover them, including writing about their execution and performance. That this even needs to be stated warns you that something strange is afoot in Utah. My writings on Overstock are listed below, but given I have written over 40,000 posts (1351 on Behavioral finance/Psychology alone), the < dozen or so writings of mine on this crew hardly amounted too much at all.

The pithiest, pissiest thing I said about Overstock was this:

“Overstock shareholders must be 1st rate fools happy to own a 2nd rate internet retailer managed by a 3rd rate CEO whose 4th quarter numbers were awful (400-bps gross margin miss and a 100% negative variance on EPS?), and for the 5th consecutive Q missed the prior sunny forecasts; we can expect to be missed for a 6th time in May.”

I was a minor voice in a chorus that included Herb Greenberg, Bethany McLean, Gary Weiss, Jeff Matthews, Sam Antar and many others.

As best as I can figure, that was enough to get me dragged into the $OSTK’s self-declared war on what they described as naked short-selling. Some of us figured out that this all was a giant misdirection to distract from a bizarre combination SEC investigations and violations, fraudulent accounting, frequent restatements, losing libel suits, including this scathing judicial decision, and even criminal activity. To say nothing of Overstock being simply a mediocre company.

What stands out — what stood out in real time as it happened — was sheer the idiocy of the behavior of the CEO of a public company. These were in pre-Trump days, and we had not yet seen this Trumpian form of distraction via outrage, insanity and misdirection. It was a foreshadowing of the present era of politics.

I have a thick enough skin, so I ignored the attacks on me — until Overstock thought it was a good idea to create an enemies list, and engage in the legally dubious practice of “pretexting” the friends and relatives as a way to track, harass and threaten anyone who had the temerity to either cover or criticize Overstock, or who (legally) sold stocks short.

When professional creep and (now) convicted felon Judd Bagely pre-trexted my 14 year old niece, that was my red line. I said he was a pederast, on radio and tv, called for a boycott of Overstock, and dared him to sue me in court. (He did not). Gary Weiss recounts his criminal history with the nutty company and the illegal acts it participated in here.

Thus, it ends not with a bang, but with a whimper. Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne resigns, says he is heading to South America, to which I say good riddance to him and to the entire Overstock saga.

