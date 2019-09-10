10 Labor Day Reads

My unofficial last day of summer morning reads:

• Younger Workers Report Biggest Gains in Happiness With Pay (Wall Street Journal)

• The Frauding of America’s Farmers (New York Times) see also Farm Belt Bankruptcies Are Soaring (Wall Street Journal)

• The Cost of Next-Day Delivery: How Amazon Escapes The Blame For Its Deadly Last Mile (Buzzfeed)

• Why CEOs are Split on Trumponomics: Executives like the results better than the methods. It’s up to them to help improve outcomes (Bloomberg)

• The Limits of Private Action: What the Past 40 Years Taught Us About the Perils of Unregulated Markets (ProMarket)

• Soaring Student Debt Opens Door to Relief Scams: Same testimonials appeared across 26 websites of supposedly different companies (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Taylor Swift Really Scares White House On LGBTQ Rights (Daily Beast)

• What Happens When You Don’t Pay a Hospital Bill (The Atlantic)

• America on a Stick (Eater)

• Djokovic And Nadal Have The Greatest Rivalry In Tennis (FiveThirtyEight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jay Bowen III, CEO/CIO of Bowen, Hanes and Co. The firm has received national acclaim for its 43-year tenure as the sole manager of the City of Tampa Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Pension Fund.

Why is the teen birth rate falling?



Source: Pew Research

