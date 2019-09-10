10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train reads:

• The Death Stars of our economy can use economic power to add services and features that can destroy a promising business (Scott Galloway)

• A generation of economists helped get us into this mess. A new generation can get us out. (Vox) see also The U.S. Is Spending More on Debt Even as Other Rich Countries Spend Less (Bloomberg)

• Value Finally Replaces Growth. But Will This Hate Rotation Last? (Barron’s)

• Platforms vs Verticals and the Next Great Unbundling (A16Z)

• A Market of Stocks (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Gig Economy in Crosshairs After Decade of Freewheeling Growth (Wall Street Journal)

• We’re thinking about the Amazon fires all wrong. These maps show why. (Washington Post)

• The Sun Is Stranger Than Astrophysicists Imagined (Quanta Magazine)

• College Athletes May (Finally) Get to Cash In (Bloomberg)

• Stream queens: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on their TV reunion and how The Morning Show changed after #MeToo (Entertainment Weekly)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sir John Browne, former CEO of British Petroleum between 1995 and 2007, and author of numerous books, most recently, Make, Think, Imagine: Engineering the Future of Civilisation.

Global Equity Index Values of Risk Metrics as of December 31, 2018



Source: Intech via Meb Faber

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.