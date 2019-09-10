10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The 21 Most Powerful Women in the Business of Sports (Worth)

• Value Finally Replaces Growth. But Will This Hate Rotation Last? (Barron’s)

• Stock Pickers Are Just Imagining an Index Bubble (Bloomberg)

• A rare look inside Samsung’s secretive ideas lab (CNN)

• Business Roundtable Q3 2019 CEO Economic Outlook Index (Business Roundtable) see also Optimism Sinks to 3-Year Low; Recession Expected Before 2020 Election (Duke CFO Global Business Outlook) (Hat tip Carl Quintanilla)

• Martin Wolf: Why rigged capitalism is damaging liberal democracy (Financial Times)

• The Music Business Wants to Blow Up Copyright—and the Administration Is On Board (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Rodney Dangerfield and “Caddyshack” gave us Donald Trump (Vox)

• A Second Chance: Twelve years ago, 47 dogs were rescued from Michael Vick’s dogfighting operation and allowed to live. They’ve enriched the lives of countless humans and altered the course of animal welfare. (Washington Post)

• Football Coaches Are Still Flunking on Fourth Down: There’s more evidence than ever that teams be aggressive on fourth down. Why are they ignoring it? (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sarah Ketterer, Chief executive officer and cofounder at Causeway, an international value manager with $52 billion under management. Ketterer was Morningstar International Manager of the Year in 2017.

Stocks tend to perform well after the first two Fed rate cuts



Source: LPL via Daily Shot

