10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Where the World’s Wealthiest Families Are Putting Capital – And Where They Aren’t (Institutional Investor)
• Asset Class of Vintage Cars Drops into Bear Market, Down by More than in 2008/2009 (Wolf Street)
• The growing list of U.S. government inquiries into Big Tech (Axios) see also Facebook’s Suspension of ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Apps Reveals Wider Privacy Issues (New York Times)
• Can a Burger Help Solve Climate Change? Eating meat creates huge environmental costs. Impossible Foods thinks it has a solution. (New Yorker)
• Bezos’s Big Van Order Signals Amazon-Backed Rivian Is ‘For Real’ (Bloomberg) see also Amazon’s Allbirds clone shows its relentless steamrolling of brands (Quartz)
• Life in China Is Getting Harder, and Xi Jinping Should Worry (Bloomberg)
• What if We Stopped Pretending the Climate Apocalypse Can Be Stopped? (New Yorker) see also Everything to Lose: The struggle to save the planet (The Nation)
• The Growing Threat to Journalism Around the World (New York Times)
• Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer (Just Security) see also A Republican Conspiracy Theory About a Biden-in-Ukraine Scandal Has Gone Mainstream. But It Is Not True. (The Intercept)
• Artificial Intelligence Takes On Earthquake Prediction (Quanta Magazine)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sarah Ketterer, Chief executive officer and cofounder at Causeway, an international value manager with $52 billion under management. Ketterer was Morningstar International Manager of the Year in 2017.
Struggling Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar
Source: WSJ
