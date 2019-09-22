Younger, Fiduciary-minded, Tech Driven Wealth Managers Staying Ahead of the Curve…

September 22, 2019

No Jacket Required: Inside the World of New School Wealth Management

Source: Bloomberg

 

Bloomberg:

“On this episode of Trillions, we explore their world via a new conference by advisors for advisors called WealthStack. These are not your father’s stock brokers but rather a younger, more casual, fiduciary-minded, tech driven group of wealth managers looking to stay ahead of the curve. We interviewed about a dozen attendees on topics such as the future of advice, ETFs, social media, concerns over passive, technology and direct indexing.”

 

