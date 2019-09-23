Where SoftBank Has invested Its $100 Billion Vision Fund

Source: Vox
Via Vox, some recent investments:
- SoftBank’s Vision Fund will acquire about a 20 percent equity position in GM Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, for $2.25 billion over two payments.
- SoftBank, along with the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Sequoia Capital, are giving food-delivery company DoorDash $535 million.
- $300 million in dog-walking service Wag, giving SoftBank a 45 percent stake in the company.
- Unexpected $865 million funding round for construction company Katerra.
- Closing of $9.3 billion investment in Uber, making SoftBank Uber’s largest shareholder.