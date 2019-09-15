Nick Hanauer: The dirty secret of capitalism

MIB guest Nick Hanauer delivers a short TED talk on inequality and policy.

He was thrust into public view for his 2014 column “The Pitchforks Are Coming… For Us Plutocrats.”

Nick was the first outside investor in Amazon.com; He was the founder and chairman of Aquantive (sold to Microsoft in 2007 for $6.4 billion in cash). He has been involved with starting 30 companies, including Insitu group (purchased by Boeing for $400 million); Market Leader (purchased by Trulia in 2013 for $350 million), Marchex, Newsvine, Qliance, and Seattle Bank.

Here is his recent Ted video:

The dirty secret of capitalism — and a new way forward (Nick Hanauer | TEDSummit 2019)

Source: Ted

Rising inequality and growing political instability are the direct result of decades of bad economic theory, says entrepreneur Nick Hanauer. In a visionary talk, he dismantles the mantra that “greed is good” — an idea he describes as not only morally corrosive, but also scientifically wrong — and lays out a new theory of economics powered by reciprocity and cooperation.