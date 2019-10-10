10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work, Rudy-free morning train reads:
• Is the World Economy Sliding Into First Recession Since 2009? (Bloomberg)
• Marijuana Madness Turns Into a Cannabis Crash (Wall Street Journal)
• When EBITDA Is Just BS (Institutional Investor)
• What Happens When a Vacuum Company Tries to Make an Electric Car (Businessweek)
• How to Reduce Memory Contamination (CFA Institute) see also Media Bubbles Aren’t The Biggest Reason We’re Partisans (FiveThirtyEight)
• Index funds invest trillions but rarely challenge management (Reuters)
• Revealed: the 20 firms behind a third of all carbon emissions (The Guardian)
• Shepard Smith leaves Fox News, and takes the facts with him (Washington Post)
• The germiest place in your home: “It’s actually safer to make your sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board” (CNN)
• NBA Stars Study Hollywood’s Playbook in China: With their own lucrative brands to protect, basketball players now are learning the rules that American movie stars have followed for decades. (Wall Street Journal)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Binyamin Appelbaum, lead business and economics writer on the New York Times editorial board. His latest book is “The Economists’ Hour: False Prophets, Free Markets and the Fracture of Society.”
Recession Chances Hit 27% as Risks for 2020 Rise
Source: Bloomberg