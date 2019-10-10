10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work, Rudy-free morning train reads:

• Is the World Economy Sliding Into First Recession Since 2009? (Bloomberg)

• Marijuana Madness Turns Into a Cannabis Crash (Wall Street Journal)

• When EBITDA Is Just BS (Institutional Investor)

• What Happens When a Vacuum Company Tries to Make an Electric Car (Businessweek)

• How to Reduce Memory Contamination (CFA Institute) see also Media Bubbles Aren’t The Biggest Reason We’re Partisans (FiveThirtyEight)

• Index funds invest trillions but rarely challenge management (Reuters)

• Revealed: the 20 firms behind a third of all carbon emissions (The Guardian)

• Shepard Smith leaves Fox News, and takes the facts with him (Washington Post)

• The germiest place in your home: “It’s actually safer to make your sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board” (CNN)

• NBA Stars Study Hollywood’s Playbook in China: With their own lucrative brands to protect, basketball players now are learning the rules that American movie stars have followed for decades. (Wall Street Journal)