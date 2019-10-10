Favorite Podcasts via Morning Brew

From the crew at Morning Brew: Favorite Podcasts, “some of our favorites, grouped by subject matter. We also threw in an episode we recommend starting with.”

Masters in Business

How I Built This

How to Start a Startup

Digiday

Loose Threads

Sleepwalkers

Reply All

Exponent

The Dropout

Stuff You Should Know

 

Super nice comments about MIB as well:

Bloomberg Opinion columnist and internet philosopher Barry Ritholtz is a gift. He’s also the host. This show is great for finance fans…but also anyone who wants to hear a great interviewer do his thing with really cool people.

Start hereKara Swisher discusses the tech industry

 

Thanks for the kind words!

