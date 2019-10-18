Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.18.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 18th, 2019

Positives :

1. Housing market index rose 3 points in October from 68 to 71.

2. Jobless claims rose from 210k to 214k w/o/w, remaining at very low levels.

3. Home refinance apps rose for a second straight week at 4.0% w/o/w.

4. Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey came in at 5.6 this month, meeting expectations.

5. Empire State Mfg Survey came in at 4.0 for October, above the expected 0.8.