Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.18.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 18th, 2019
Positives:
1. Housing market index rose 3 points in October from 68 to 71.
2. Jobless claims rose from 210k to 214k w/o/w, remaining at very low levels.
3. Home refinance apps rose for a second straight week at 4.0% w/o/w.
4. Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey came in at 5.6 this month, meeting expectations.
5. Empire State Mfg Survey came in at 4.0 for October, above the expected 0.8.
Negatives:
1. Retail sales fell 0.3% m/o/m, below the expected increase of 0.3%.
2. Index of leading economic indicators fell 0.1%, below the expected increase of 0.2%.
3. Same store sales rose 4.1% w/o/w, decelerating from the previous increase of 5.7%.
4. Home Mortgage Apps fell 4.0% w/o/w, below the previous decrease of 1.0%.
5. Industrial production fell 0.4% w/o/w, below the expected decrease of 0.2%.
Thanks, Matt!