Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 10.4.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 4th, 2019

Positives:

1. Public markets work! Absurdly overvalued unicorns run by self-dealing narcissists cannot seem to find enough suckers to take their crappy shares off their hands, as WeWorks cancels IPO.

2. Unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5% in September.

3. Non-farm payrolls rose 136k m/o/m, meeting the range of expectations.

4. MBA mortgage applications rose 1.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 3.0%.

5. PMI Manufacturing index came in at 51.1 for September, above the previous 50.3.

6. Layoff announcements fell from 53,480 to 41,557 m/o/m, the lowest level since April.