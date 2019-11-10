10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:
• Five market axioms that can no longer be relied upon (Financial Times)
• A Blunt Assessment: Marijuana Has Smoked a Lot of Investors (CIO)
• How Trump’s Trade War Went From Method to Madness (Businessweek)
• The great American tax haven: why the super-rich love South Dakota (The Guardian)
• A New Wealth Gap is Growing—Attention Inequality (Worth)
• How Amazon’s quest for more, cheaper products has resulted in a flea market of fakes (Wall Street Journal)
• Reuters News Article That Called Impeachment Hearing ‘Dull’ Sparks a Social Media Revolt (Press Watch)
• If you want to be smarter, build in an hour of daily contemplation (Medium)
• This Tom Hanks Story Will Help You Feel Less Bad (New York Times)
• Ford v Ferrari: Secrets Behind the Stunning Cars (and Crashes) (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, 5-time recipient of the DOD Distinguished Public Service Medal. Carter is author of 11 books, most recently, Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.
The Market is almost always wrong about what the Fed will do
Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities