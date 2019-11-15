The world’s fastest car is arguably an all-electric zero emission vehicle from NIO. By the numbers:

1,360 HP (Four inboard electric motors)

0 to 62 mph 2.7 seconds

0-to-124 mph 7.1 seconds. (0 – 200 KPH)

1,092 pound-feet / 4,671 pound-feet of torque

Top speed 195 mph (313 KPH)

Battery packs 777V

Range per charge 265 miles

PEAK POWER: 1 Megawatt

The hope is that the tech in the EP9 eventually makes it down market to the consumer cars offered NIO, such as the ES6, ES8 and the ET Sedan.

The company has wracked up $5 billion in losses over the past 4 years — a feat that took Tesla 15 years. To be fair, these are mostly R&D expenses, and a huge learning curve in the development of how to create a manufacturing process to produce all electric cars. The stock of the Shanghai-based manufacturer has tumbled 90% in 2019.



Source: Supercar World



Source: Top Speed



Source: TechCrunch

Source: Engadget

