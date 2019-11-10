10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• How Alternative Data Is Giving Funds Greater Insight (CIO)

• How our home delivery habit reshaped the world (The Guardian)

• Hidden Investment Costs Are The Most Expensive (A Teachable Moment)

• Google wants to do business with the U.S. military. Many of its employees don’t (BusinessWeek)

• Spotify’s Daniel Ek Has a Plan to Harness Hollywood for Podcasts and Create “the World’s No. 1 Audio Platform” (Hollywood Reporter)

• How the Collapse of Local News Is Causing a ‘National Crisis’ (New York Times)

• Favorite causes of America’s biggest philanthropists (MarketWatch)

• The flat-Earth conspiracy is spreading around the globe. Does it hide a darker core? (CNN)

• Here’s why Europe has mostly ditched wealth taxes over the last 25 years — even as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders seek them for the US (Business Insider)

• Robert De Niro and Al Pacino: A Big, Beautiful 50-Year Friendship (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ilana Weinstein, founder and CEO of The IDW Group, a leading consulting & hiring boutique for hedge funds, private equity and family offices in search of top investment talent.

Rush of Optimism is Correction of Past Mistake- Not Foolish Giddiness



Source: Wall Street Journal

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.