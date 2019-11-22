2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

OK, here’s an idea: Start with the current rear drive, 2-door, 6 or 8 cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE) Ford Mustang. Working off of that base platform, do several things things:

1. Convert the ICE drivetrain into an all-electric SUV crossover;

2. Expand the body from a 2-door coupe to a 4-door crossover, keeping the Mustang Fastback shape;

3. The interior, inspired by Tesla, embraces the tech and design philosophy of E-cars;

4. Create multiple price points: $45,000 entry level; long-range, and performance versions at ~$65,000. (Before the $7500 Fed Tax rebate)

5. Base Mach-E 332 horsepower / 417 lb-ft of torque. A GT model makes 459 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque. Long range is 300 miles per charge

6. Comes in rear and all-wheel drive versions

All told a very nice design, well priced to sell through, from a firm that knows how to mass produce vehicles (Ford literally invented the process.

Base Mach-E is available for purchase late 2020 . . .



Source: Car and Driver



Source: The Verge

Source: Detroit Free Press