10 Friday AM Reads

My Black Friday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joe Ricketts, founder of TD Ameritrade, owner of the Chicago Cubs, and philanthropist. He is the author of The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get: An Entrepreneur’s Memoir.

Nearly 10,000 more people died in 2018 because of rising air pollution.



Source: Medium

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.