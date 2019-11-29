2020 Ferrari Roma Grand Touring Coupe

The first new Ferrari that appears to have been designed for the eye and not the wind tunnel, the Roma is a lovely expression of form inspired by the 1960s F-cars such as the 250 and 275 GT.
The stats:
611bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
five-stage Manettino dial
16-inch digital instrument cluster
8.4-inch portrait central screen
zero to sixty miles-per-hour in 3.3 seconds
$225k
All told, a lovely car . . .
Here is the inspiration:
