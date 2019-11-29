2020 Ferrari Roma Grand Touring Coupe

November 29, 2019 6:00am by

The first new Ferrari that appears to have been designed for the eye and not the wind tunnel, the Roma is a lovely expression of form inspired by the 1960s F-cars such as the 250 and 275 GT.

The stats:

611bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
five-stage Manettino dial
16-inch digital instrument cluster
8.4-inch portrait central screen
zero to sixty miles-per-hour in 3.3 seconds
$225k

All told, a lovely car . . .

 

Source: Ferrari

 

Source: Top Gear


Source: GQ


Source: AutoBlog

 

 

Here is the inspiration:


Source: Motor1

See Also: Ferrari

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under