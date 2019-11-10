10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:

• Is Your Employer Stealing From You? Millions of workers lose billions in stolen wages every year—nearly as much as all other property theft. (GQ)

• Twitter Is Trying To Fix The Dunk And Ratio: Small experiments may add up to big changes down the road. (Buzzfeed)

• Signal Failure (HumbleDollar)

• Asset management: how safe is your job? (Financial Times)

• Young Homebuyers Are Vanishing From the U.S. (Bloomberg) See also Cannabis Open Houses Are Putting the High in High-End Real Estate (Wall Street Journal)

• What is a mutual fund worth? (Vanguard)

• The Inflation Gap: A new analysis indicates that rising prices have been quietly taxing low-income families more heavily than rich ones. (The Atlantic)

• Uber’s CEO Wants the Company to Be Magical. The Market Just Wants Profits. (Barron’s)

• Who Will Betray Trump? POTUS knows there are potential traitors in his midst. His presidency could depend on keeping them at bay. (Politico)

• Cornhole Is a Pro Sport Now (Outside)

Be sure to check out a special edition of Masters in Business Live! this weekend with Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama and Dimensional Funds co-founder and executive chairman David Booth, live from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Eastern half of nation to be swallowed by deep freeze as Arctic blasts surge south



Source: Washington Post

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.