10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:

• Electric Cars—and Irrationality—Just Might Save the Stick Shift (Wired)

• Nobel Prize-Winning Economist on How to Solve the ‘Nastiest, Hardest Problem’ in Retirement (Barron’s)

• How the tiny town of Roundup, Montana, became a hub in Amazon’s supply chain. (The Verge)

• The SEC could soon let investment advisors hire celebrity endorsers. What could possibly go wrong? (WSJ)

• Why millennials never want to leave their apartment anymore (Quartz)

• The Pot Stock Bubble Has Burst. Here’s Why (Bloomberg) see also Only 8 percent of Americans say marijuana should be completely illegal (Washington Post)

• The newest gene editor radically improves on CRISPR: Researchers have developed “prime editing,” a true search-and-replace function for DNA. (MIT Technology Review)

• How FedEx Cut Its Tax Bill to $0 (New York Times)

• An Oral History of LimeWire: The Little App That Changed the Music Industry Forever (MEL)

• For comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, being bothered is serious business (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, 5-time recipient of the DOD Distinguished Public Service Medal. Carter is author of 11 books, most recently, Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.

Why boomers, not millennials, are fueling the urban apartment surge



Source: Curbed

