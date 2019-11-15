Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.15.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 15th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets make new all time highs — the most bullish thing they can do!

2. CPI rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3

3. Home refinance apps rose 13.0% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 2.0%.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% w/o/w, above the previous decrease of 3.0%.

5. Retail sales rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.2%.

6. PPI-FD rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.3%.