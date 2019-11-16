10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Philz coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, 5-time recipient of the DOD Distinguished Public Service Medal. Carter is author of 11 books, most recently, Inside the Five-Sided Box: Lessons from a Lifetime of Leadership in the Pentagon.

When Will China Wake Up to Data Protection & Privacy?



Source: World Economic Forum

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.