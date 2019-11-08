Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.8.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 8th, 2019

Positives:

1. Hope stays alive for a trade deal with China before the end of the year…

2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w from 219k to 211k.

3. International trade deficit came in at -$52.5B for September, meeting expectations.

4. Same store sales rose 5.5% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.5%.

5. Consumer sentiment came in at 95.7 for early November, above the previous 95.5.

6. ISM Mfg index came in at 54.7 for October, above the expected 53.5.