Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.8.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 8th, 2019
Positives:
1. Hope stays alive for a trade deal with China before the end of the year…
2. Jobless claims fell 8k w/o/w from 219k to 211k.
3. International trade deficit came in at -$52.5B for September, meeting expectations.
4. Same store sales rose 5.5% w/o/w, above the previous increase of 4.5%.
5. Consumer sentiment came in at 95.7 for early November, above the previous 95.5.
6. ISM Mfg index came in at 54.7 for October, above the expected 53.5.
Negatives:
1. Impeachment proceedings are accelerating; a parade of damning witnesses is on deck for next week also.
2. Job openings fell 3.8% m/o/m from 7.051M to 7.024M.
3. Q3 productivity disappointed, falling 0.3% (q/o/q annualized) vs. estimate of + 0.9%.
4. Home mortgage apps fell 3.0% w/o/w, below the previous increase of 2.0%; Consumer credit came in at $9.5B m/o/m, below the expected $15B.
5. PMI index came in at 50.6 in October, below the expected 51.0.
6. Factory orders fell 0.6% m/o/m, below the expected decrease of 0.5%.
Thanks, Matt!