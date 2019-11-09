10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Brazilian Bourbon Cerrado coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Bob Iger Takes the Gloves Off for Disney’s Streaming Debut + looks like the future of the house of mouse. It could also define the CEO’s legacy when he retires in 2021. (Businessweek)

• The new dot com bubble is here: it’s called online advertising (The Correspondent)

• Who owns Silicon Valley? (Reveal)

• WIRED25: Humanity is facing thorny problems on all fronts. These folks are working to solve them—and trying to avoid the unintended consequences this time. (Wired)

• Hailing a driverless ride in a Waymo (TechCrunch) see also Google to Acquire a Trove of Health Data in Fitbit (Slate)

• The happiness ruse: How did feeling good become a matter of relentless, competitive work; a never-to-be-attained goal which makes us miserable? (Aeon)

• What Makes Science Trustworthy (Boston Review)

• Never Underestimate the Intelligence of Trees (Nautilus)

• The Humanoid Stain: Art lessons from our cave-dwelling ancestors (The Baffler)

• My Friend Mister Rogers: I first met him 21 years ago, and now our relationship is the subject of a new movie. He’s never been more revered—or more misunderstood. (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out a special edition of Masters in Business Live! this weekend with Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama and Dimensional Funds co-founder and executive chairman David Booth, live from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

