10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Rwanda Blue Bourbon coffee, grab a seat in bed, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Jack Conte, Patreon, and the Plight of the Creative Class (Wired)

• A Mysterious Force Took Over Investing. I Know What It Is. (Institutional Investor)

• While Everyone In DC Talks About Ukraine, There’s An Actual War Going On (BuzzFeed)

• A Roundtable of Investing Experts Share Their Best Advice for 2020 (Fortune)

• Why boomers, not millennials, are fueling the urban apartment surge. (Curbed)

• Ghost ships, crop circles, and soft gold: A GPS mystery in Shanghai: A sophisticated new electronic warfare system is being used at the world’s busiest port. But is it sand thieves or the Chinese state behind it? (MIT Technology Review)

• The Rise of Tribal Epistemology: With impeachment, America’s epistemic crisis has arrived (Vox)

• The Real Problem With Paula Deen: Why was Paula Deen allowed to be the authority on Southern cooking for over a decade? (Eater)

• The Disappearance of John M. Ford: I wanted to learn why a beloved science fiction writer fell into obscurity after his death. I didn’t expect that I would help bring his books back to life. (Slate)

• I Bought an Elephant to Find Out How to Save Them (Outside)

Uber co-founder has sold more than half his stake in November



Source: Bloomberg

