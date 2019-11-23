MiB: Ilana Weinstein of The IDW Group

This week, we speak Ilana Weinstein, founder and CEO of The IDW Group, a leading consulting & hiring boutique for hedge funds, private equity and family offices in search of top investment talent. Her career took her from University of Pennsylvania to Goldman Sachs to Harvard Business School to the Boston Consulting Group.

She works with firms such as Citadel, Millenium, Point 72, and other highly-rated, sophisticated shops.

We discuss how difficult the present environment is for the hedge fund world. When she launched IDW in 2003, there were 3,000 hedge funds managing $500 billion; today, there are 11,000 hedge funds managing $3.5 trillion. She explains why “Scale” is so important in the hedge fund world — data science and quant are a path to alpha, and very few firms can afford that sort of access to talent.

We discuss why it is a myth that the quickest way to achieve wealth is to launch a hedge fund. Most of the 11,000 hedge funds are single manager funds — neither Multi-Strat nor Multi manager — she notes two thirds of funds have an average AUM of $250 million. She suggests that the shakeout in hedge funds is continuing: “Its like a cottage industry of two bit players;” most of these guys will either muddle along or not exist in a few years.

She notes that there is a “war for talent” and that those people who can consistently generate alpha are sought after.

A transcript of our conversation will be available here.

