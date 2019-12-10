10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• How Giving Tuesday became a worldwide phenomenon (Fast Company)

• Retailers Revamp Staffing as Fewer Shoppers Visit Stores (WSJ) see also Amazon Tests Cheap Warehouses to Make Cyber Monday Snafu-Free (Bloomberg)

• The Great Hedge Fund Retreat: Following the Volcker Rule, asset flows to hedge funds have declined while “flow-performance sensitivity” has risen, according to new research. (Institutional Investor)

• A Look Inside Porsche’s Massive New Taycan Factory (Bloomberg)

• Assets held in exchange traded funds surge to record $6 trillion (FT)

• Job loss predictions over rising minimum wages haven’t come true (Axios)

• For Love and Money in Mozambique: How a Credit Suisse Banker Helped Fuel an Alleged $2 Billion Debt Fraud (WSJ)

• How Jonathan Rubinstein Turned Joe Coffee into New York’s Hometown Brand (Worth)

• The iOS 13 Privacy and Security Features You Should Know (Wired)

• How I Found Myself in Mrs. Maisel’s Shoes (NYT)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Joe Ricketts, founder of TD Ameritrade, owner of the Chicago Cubs, and philanthropist. He is the author of The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get: An Entrepreneur’s Memoir.

The Richest U.S. Counties Are Getting Even Richer

Source: Bloomberg

